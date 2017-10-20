Norman Baker's new electric bus - and a Reform Club song

The former Liberal Democrat MP and transport minister Norman Baker, you may recall, is now the managing director of Brighton's Big Lemon bus company.
The city's newspaper The Argus caught up with the firm last month:
The Optare Solo EV has spent the last month on trial with Brighton-based bus company Big Lemon.
Big Lemon MD Norman Baker has praised the new electric bus.
He said: “Our mission is to enable everyone to get around their community in an affordable, enjoyable and environmentally-sustainable way and it would seem the Solo EV has delivered just that.
“We have been extremely impressed with the Solo EV and all our drivers have loved driving it.
“The feedback from passengers has been extremely positive with many commenting how quiet, comfortable and smooth the Solo EV is.”Time for a song from Norman Baker and his band The Reform Club. I wonder who this song is about?
