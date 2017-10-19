Thursday, October 19, 2017

The Crosskeys Bridge at Sutton Bridge, Lincolnshire



I have had an affection for the Crosskeys Bridge at Sutton Bridge in Lincolnshire ever since we won the Ashes there in 2009.

This is a good video of it in operation with an equally  good backing track - Human by Rag'n'Bone Man.
