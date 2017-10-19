Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Thursday, October 19, 2017
The Crosskeys Bridge at Sutton Bridge, Lincolnshire
I have had an affection for the Crosskeys Bridge at Sutton Bridge in Lincolnshire ever since we won the Ashes there in 2009.
This is a good video of it in operation with an equally good backing track - Human by Rag'n'Bone Man.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment