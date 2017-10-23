Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Monday, October 23, 2017
Norman Bowler on John Minton
One of my early heroes was Detective Sergeant (eventually Detective Chief Inspector) Harry Hawkins in Softly, Softly and then Softly, Softly: Task Force.
He was played for a decade from 1966 by Norman Bowler, who turned up many years later as Frank Tate in Emmerdale.
Before Softly Softly, Bowler was an artist's model and bodybuilder. He was a member of the Soho set alongside John Minton, Francis Bacon and Daniel Farson. He married the model and writer Henrietta Moraes.
Here he shares his memories of Minton.
Posted by Jonathan Calder at 10:01 pm
Labels: Art, London, Television
