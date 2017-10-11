Leicestershire Conservatives condemn "Clunky, heavy, slow and smelly" bi-mode trains

When the government cancelled the electrification of the Midland main line north of Kettering we were promised new 'bi-mode' trains. These would take power from the wires as far as Kettering and then switch to diesel power.
But Nick Rushton, the Conservative leader of Leicestershire County Council, is not impressed.
According to the Leicester Mercury, he told a recent council cabinet meeting:
"I am disappointed we are getting so-called bi-mode trains.
"They are clunky, they are heavy they are slow and they are smelly.
"We expected to be treated better when the day after cancellation they [the Government] could find £25 billion for Cross Rail in London."It could be worse than that.
Theresa May, in an interview she gave to the East Midlands section of Sunday Politics - one of numerous media appearances her office had her make during the Tory Conference, thus wrecking her voice and her set-piece speech - referred to them as "bio-mode" trains.
When I asked on Twitter what this meant, someone suggested they would run on bullshit.
Now that really would be smelly.
