Thursday, October 05, 2017
The Bedford to Hitchin line today
Before the Midland Railway built its London terminus at St Pancras its trains reached the capital by taking the Hitchin branch from Bedford and then running into King's Cross.
The Bedford to Hitchin line closed to passengers in 1961 and the last goods train ran in 1964.
This video explores what remains of the line today.
