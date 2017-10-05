Six of the Best 730

Henk Van Ess shows us how to spot a bot.
Daniel Sugarman says the row about antisemitism is bad for the Labour Party and for everyone else.
"The contrast of metropolitan gangsterism with rural comfort has always made it an irresistible tale – it was a bit like a really lovely Welsh Breaking Bad." Joe Zadeh revisits the landscape of Operation Julie - Britain's largest ever drugs bust.
Ray King explains why you should visit Manchester Town Hall before it closes for renovation early next year.
Ruth Bernard Yeazell reviews a clutch of recent books on Jane Austen: ""hat appears on the new £10 bill is not an authentic image of Austen but a prettified, Victorian version first circulated by her nephew, James Edward Austen-Leigh."
You can listen to the 1976 Desert Island Discs appearance by Christopher Milne (Winnie the Pooh's Christopher Robin) on the BBC iPlayer. His choice of book is Bevis by Richard Jefferies.
No comments:
Post a Comment