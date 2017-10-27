Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Friday, October 27, 2017
Kibworth Harcourt windmill is on Historic England’s At Risk Register
It's not just the Turret Gateway at Leicester Castle that has seen better days.
The Leicester Mercury has the full list of county buildings on Historic England’s new Heritage at Risk Register.
Among them is the windmill at Kibworth Harcourt, which is suffering the ravages of time and now requires comprehensive repairs.
