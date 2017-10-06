Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Friday, October 06, 2017
Watch your own slogan fall off the wall behind Theresa May
Thanks to the genius of The British Drea, you can compose any slogan you like and then watch it fall off the wall behind Theresa May.
This is my effort - perhaps a little long, but it is fun to watch and it is what she claimed today.
