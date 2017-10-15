Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, October 15, 2017
Robert Wyatt: Heaps of Sheeps
Robert Wyatt is a sort of Gandalf of the music scene, but I find a little of his voice goes a long way.
I prefer, for instance, Elvis Costello's version of Shipbuilding to Wyatt's, though I'm not sure the cool kids would agree with me.
This track I do like though. It comes from Robert Wyatt's 1997 album Shleep, It is a collaboration with Brian Eno.
Trivial note. Robert Wyatt is the half brother of the actor Julian Glover, Their mother Honor Wyatt, a friend on the novelist Barbara Pym, adapted several of Malcolm Saville's children's books for BBC radio.
