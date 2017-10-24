Tuesday, October 24, 2017

The bridges at Irtlhingborough from the Nene



Remember how taken I was with the bridges over the Nene at Irthlingborough? The concrete viaduct from the 1930s and its little medieval companion.

Well, whether you remember it or not, I can assure you I was.

This video shows the bridges from the point of view of a boat on the river. We are in the company of a grumpy skipper who wrongly believes the medieval bridge is "just for show".

It must have been here that my mother and late stepfather, in their cruising days, once had to wait several days for the Nene to go down before they could get under the smaller bridge.
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)