Harry Potter House, Kettering

A security guard has been jailed for four-and-a-half-years for a firearms offence linked to the theft of a Harry Potter book before it was released.
Aaron Lambert, 20, of Kettering, admits threatening a newspaper reporter with an imitation pistol while trying to sell two stolen copies of the novel.
Lambert took copies of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince from the Corby distribution centre where he worked.An interesting court case from 2006, but it has nothing to do with the presence of accommodation for older people on London Road, Kettering, called Harry Potter House.
As Tony Smith (who has a photograph of the terrace they replaced) explains, these flats were named after a long-serving local councillor.
No comments:
Post a Comment