The railways want you to travel to London and nowhere else

|Melton Mowbray station - a long way from Cambridge
But if anyone doubts that the railway network in England is dominated by the needs of London, they should try making a journey from West to East like this.
Market Harborough and Cambridge are 48 miles apart. To get there from there you first have to travel north to Leicester and then take a train to Cambridge.
Because that train takes a circuitous route via Peterborough and the connection at Leicester is not very good, the journey takes two hours and 40 minutes. That is an average speed of 18 mph.
After an hour you are at Melton Mowbray station and further from Cambridge than when you started.
In fact it would be as quick to reach Cambridge via St Pancras and King's Cross, though you would travel more than twice the distance.
There used to be better cross-country alternatives, but none survived Doctor Beeching.
There was a line from Rugby to Peterborough via Market Harborough, but that was closed because it did not go through any other places of any size.
There was a branch from Kettering that reached Cambridge via Thrapston, Huntingdon and St Ives. You can see trains on the final stretch between St Ives and Cambridge elsewhere on this blog. Today the trackbed is occupied by a guided busway.
And there was a line from Bedford to Cambridge, which may one day be reopened as part of the East West Rail project.
My conclusion: if you have to travel across country in England, take a good book with you.
No comments:
Post a Comment