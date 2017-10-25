Wednesday, October 25, 2017

On the path to the Yealm ferry


I took this at the start of my fourth summer holiday walking the South West Coast Path. By my calculation that was in 1997 and I set out that morning from Wembury near Plymouth.

I took the ferry across the Yealm, but when you reach the next estuary you have to wade.
Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)