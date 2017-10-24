Fort William community building named after Charles Kennedy

BBC News reports that a former school in Fort William has been reopened as a community centre and named after the former Liberal Democrat leader.
It quotes the SNP Highland councillor Blair Allan, who proposed it be called the Charles Kennedy Building:
"Charles Kennedy was educated in Fort William and throughout his career was hard working and dedicated to the communities he represented.
"I think it is very fitting that the new offices which will serve the local community well for many years to come be named in his honour and I would like to thank his family for giving their support."
