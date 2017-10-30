Former Lib Dem parliamentary candidate forces the resignation of Australia's deputy prime minister

Barnaby Joyce is the leader of National Party, the junior party in Australia's ruling coalition. But his election to the Australian parliament has been ruled invalid because he also holds New Zealand citizenship.
Under Australian law, those holding dual nationality are not eligible to stand for parliament.
Joyce is one of four Australian politicians whose election to parliament has been declared invalid on these grounds.
He can stand in the resultant by-election in his sear as he has now renounced his New Zealand citizenship. But in the mean time the coalition government, which has a majority of one, faces a difficult time.
The fact that Joyce had broken electoral law was a Melbourne-based blogger by the name of William Summers.
His blog seems to be down, but you can find him on Twitter.
He told BBC News:
"I was never out to get the deputy prime minister. I've always said he shouldn't lose his seat. But, if you are going to have this rule, you have got to treat everyone the same."In earlier life Summers was the Liberal Democrat candidate for Norfolk North West at the 2010 general election, when he beat Labour into third place. Between 2005 and 2008 he worked in Norman Lamb's parliamentary office.
