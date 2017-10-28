Saturday, October 28, 2017

The packhorse bridge at Anstey


Anstey lies outside the boundaries of Leicester, on the way to Bradgate Park.It used to be an industrial village, but most of the factories have been razed and had houses built on their sites.

This medieval packhorse bridge spanning the Rothley Brook stands on what was once the main road to Leicester, close to the centre of the village.




