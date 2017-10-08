"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Sunday, October 08, 2017
Hammy the pig finds new home after attacking neighbour
This heart-warming story from the West Midlands wins BBC News our Headline of the Day Award.
Later. The Shropshire Star reveals that Hammy is currently living at an animal sanctuary near Cleobury Mortimer.
No comments:
Post a Comment