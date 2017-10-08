Sunday, October 08, 2017

Hammy the pig finds new home after attacking neighbour

This heart-warming story from the West Midlands wins BBC News our Headline of the Day Award.

Later. The Shropshire Star reveals that Hammy is currently living at an animal sanctuary near Cleobury Mortimer.
