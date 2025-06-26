Anthony Burgess's time in Leicester now marked by heritage panel

Over a pint of Tiger, somebody told me that Anthony Burgess used to drink in our pub. The story sounded implausible - that Burgess had been a familiar face at the Black Horse, Aylestone in the 1950s - but I filed it away mentally.
Long ago, Phil Beesley kindly wrote me what is still one of my favourite guest posts on this blog. It hold of his discovery that Anthony Burgess had once lived in the Leicester suburb of Aylestone and set one of his novels - The Right to an Answer - there.
Today a friend (thanks, Herbert!) sent me this photograph. It shows that Burgess is now remembered in Aylestone with one of the city council's heritage panels.
I don't go into Leicester as much as I used to, but I shall certainly go and see it one day soon.
