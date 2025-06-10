Daisy Cooper: New Reform UK chair is "yet another Trump lapdog"

"The conveyor belt of Trump sycophants appointed by Nigel Farage rolls on.
"Reform is more interested in advancing Donald Trump’s agenda over here, not standing up for the communities that they are supposed to represent.
"This elevation of yet another Trump lapdog is just further evidence of this."
Daisy Cooper gave Reform UK and their new chair a well-deserved hoofing today. The Guardian says she offered as evidence the tweet above and a photo of his television appearance with a bandaged ear in solidarity with Trump after his narrow escape last year.
As the Guardian observes:
With Labour reluctant to criticise President Trump because they have to negotiate with him, and the Tories reluctant to criticise him because they admire him, the Liberal Democrats are the biggest party in the Commons with ample scope for Trump-bashing, and they rarely miss a chance [to] indulge.
Good for us.
