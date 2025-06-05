Your chance to own J.W. Logan MP's cottage home for the children of men injured on his works

Over to the Victoria County History entry for the village:
In 1898 Logan erected a cottage home for the children of men permanently injured on public works, with preference for the employees of Logan & Hemingway. The cottage home is now a private house called Dean Cottage.
In fact it's called Deene Cottage. An auction notice in the Midland Mail for 9 November 1917 suggests that is when it ceased being a children's home, as all the fixtures and furniture are being sold off.
If you want to know more, have a look at the Strutt & Parker website, because Deene Cottage is currently up for sale and there are lots of photographs of it there.
Incidentally, Dene Cottage was not the inspiration for Lord Bonkers' Home for Well-Behaved Orphans. I had already dreamt that up when I discovered Mr Logan's establishment.
Later. It's sold.
No comments:
Post a Comment