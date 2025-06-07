Saturday, June 07, 2025

Former vicar linked to ‘Eunuch Maker’ castration cult admits back-street surgery


Crossing our legs, we congratulate the Telegraph on winning our Headline of the Day Award. Thanks, I think, go to the reader who nominated it.

The judges remarked that nothing about Eastbourne could surprise them.

