"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Saturday, June 07, 2025
Former vicar linked to ‘Eunuch Maker’ castration cult admits back-street surgery
Crossing our legs, we congratulate the Telegraph on winning our Headline of the Day Award. Thanks, I think, go to the reader who nominated it.
The judges remarked that nothing about Eastbourne could surprise them.
No comments:
Post a Comment