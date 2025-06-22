It's summer! Coventry schoolboys wear skirts as a protest against not being allowed to wear shorts

It's not Christmas until we've seen a story about parents complaining about a crap visitor attraction called Santa's Magic Xmasland. And it's not summer until we've seen a story about boys wearing skirts to school as a protest against not being allowed to wear shorts.
And this year's story is in, courtesy of Coventry Live:
Schoolboys are donning skirts after being 'banned' from wearing shorts amid a heatwave in Coventry. Lesley Thompson said they were protesting against the 'unfair' policy enforced at Foxford Community School in Longford.
Temperatures have soared to 27C in recent days across Coventry and Warwickshire. Youngsters who attend Foxford had asked if they could swap their long trousers for shorts, but were reportedly told the clothing item was banned.
