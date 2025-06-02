Monday, June 02, 2025

Foxes on a speedboat: Birrificio Angelo Poretti's Welcome to the Lake cinema commercial

I enjoyed The Phoenician Scheme, but maybe the highlight of the afternoon was this commercial for Birrificio Angelo Poretti.

Don't think you'll be getting a taste of the real Italy though: it's brewed by Carlsberg in Northampton.

Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)