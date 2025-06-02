Foxes on a speedboat: Birrificio Angelo Poretti's Welcome to the Lake cinema commercial

I enjoyed The Phoenician Scheme, but maybe the highlight of the afternoon was this commercial for Birrificio Angelo Poretti.
Don't think you'll be getting a taste of the real Italy though: it's brewed by Carlsberg in Northampton.
Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling
and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
I enjoyed The Phoenician Scheme, but maybe the highlight of the afternoon was this commercial for Birrificio Angelo Poretti.
Don't think you'll be getting a taste of the real Italy though: it's brewed by Carlsberg in Northampton.
No comments:
Post a Comment