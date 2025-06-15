Scaffold: Liverpool Lou

I remember liking this when it came out in 1974 - it reached no. 6 in the singles chart that June.
One of the members of Scaffold was Mike McGear, who was Paul McCartney's brother. And the track was produced by Paul, who had suggested recording the song to the band.
More than that, in his interview for The Strange Brew podcast, Mike seems to be saying that Wings were the band playing on Liverpool Lou, with the addition of Norman Yardley on harmonica.
The instrument used in the break (played by Paul McCartney) was the Gizmo. This was a device developed by Kevin Godley and Lol Creme of 10CC, who partly owned Strawberry Studios in Stockport where Liverpool Lou was recorded. The pair were eventually to leave 10CC to promote the Gizmo.
Though the song Liverpool Lou had been around for years, it had somehow been copyrighted by Brendan Behan’s brother Dominic. As a result, he made more money from Liverpool than anyone.
