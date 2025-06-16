Family's horror seeing tourists eat from saucepans in idyllic Cotswolds village

Gloucestershire Live wins our Headline of the Day Award for this tale of tourism in Bourton-on-the-Water.
The judges left me to comment, so I shall merely point out that all tourist areas have honeypots where visitors tend to congregate.
If you go to the Shropshire hills but don't want crowds, then avoid the Carding Mill Valley at Church Stretton. And if you find St Ives in Cornwall too crowded, walk a mile along the cliffs towards Zennor and you'll have an amazing landscape all to yourself.
Or you could forget the Cotswolds and visit the Notswolds.
