"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Wednesday, June 25, 2025
The Lemonheads: I'll Do It Anyway
This is a track from their 1993 album Come on Feel the Lemonheads. It doesn't feel like 32 years since I bought that album, but then my copy is on vinyl.
No comments:
Post a Comment