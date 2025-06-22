Tintern Abbey: Vacuum Cleaner

All Music explains:
British psychedelic band Tintern Abbey were active for only the blink of an eye in the late '60s, leaving behind just one single, "Beeside"/"Vacuum Cleaner," made for Deram in 1967. But on the strength of that sole 45, they qualify as one of the very best (if one of the more obscure) one-shots of the British psychedelic era.
The band formed in 1966 and was gone before 1968 came to a close, but accrued a wealth of unreleased recordings that were eventually collected on the 2021 anthology Beeside (The Complete Recordings).
Their only single became a collector's item, fetching up to £1000, because of this track and its guitar solo. But you can enjoy if here for free.
There's much more about Tintern Abbey from The Strange Brew, which interviews their bassist Stuart Mackay.
