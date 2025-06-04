The Joy of Six 1367

Erica Jackson lives in a country where her neighbours can be dragged off by masked men: "From the start, the administration set their sights on targeting marginalised and minority groups. They propagated false narratives to incite prejudices, violence, and convince their supporters to justify the unjustifiable. The biggest scapegoats and, in MAGA’s mind, tools for pushing more tyrannical edicts and actions are America’s vast immigrant population."
Hannah Cloke says that England's water crisis calls for more than just a few new reservoirs: "We need a complete overhaul of the way we use water. We need to plug leaks, cut down on waste and use water more than once in our homes and buildings before sloshing it down the drain. We need to catch more water wherever it falls – not just in the river basins that are linked to big reservoirs."
Secret cameras are marketed as harmless gadgets but are used by stalkers and abusers, reports Anna Moore.
Richard Blair - George Orwell's adopted son - remembers his childhood: "At the beginning of June, following his wishes, I left Jura and was placed in the care of Lilian Wolfe, who ran a ‘colony’ at Whiteway, near Stroud. Whiteway had been an anarchists’ colony during the First World War and was a strange place to accommodate me but as far as I can recall I was perfectly happy there and even attended a local kindergarten for a few weeks."
Newly published by Little Toller, Brightening From the East: Essays on Landscape and Memory by Ken Warpole tells stories of arcadian dreams among the plotlands of Eastern England.
