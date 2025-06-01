Reform candidate for Higham Ferrers has moved to China

Reform UK nominated four candidates for a postponed election in the Higham Ferrers ward of North Northamptonshire Council. Which was good going, seeing as it's only a two-member ward.
One of them withdrew in time, but there will still be three Reform candidates on the ballot paper come 12 June.
And one of those three has since moved to China, which means that if he's elected he'll have to resign and cause a by-election.
A Reform councillor told the Northamptonshire Telegraph:
“He has just had a change of circumstances. He has got a Chinese wife and something has happened and he has got to go over there to China."If he gets elected we will have to have a by-election.”
On consulting my files, I find I have taken no photographs in China but have plenty from Higham Ferrers.
h/t Mark Pack
No comments:
Post a Comment