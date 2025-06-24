The Joy of Six 1376

"Nobody identified more strongly with Britain than that generation, many of whom had a picture of Queen Elizabeth II on their living-room wall. When the Empire Windrush arrived at Tilbury docks in Essex, its occupants did not see themselves as 'immigrants', but citizens of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth come to help rebuild the 'mother country' after the war." Dianne Abbott found the Windrush Day reception at No 10 joyous, but it was also a reminder of the ugliness behind the 'island of strangers' rhetoric.
Grieving families are being left without answers because of an overstretched and undertrained coroner's service reports Angela Walker.
Bob Berzins makes the case for banning driven grouse shooting.
John Lanchester discusses the enormous popularity of Agatha Christie. "[Her] great talent for fictional murder is to do with her understanding of, and complete belief in, human malignity. She knew that people could hate each other, and act on their hate. Her plots are complicated, designedly so, and the backstories and red herrings involved are often ornate, but in the end, the reason one person murders another in her work comes down to avarice and/or hate."
Well before streaming and cable TV, the BBC's Moviedrome offered an accessible gateway to cinema. A quarter of a century on from its final instalment, the strand is being celebrated with a two-month season at BFI Southbank featuring some of the most significant titles from its run. Matthew Taylor talks to Alex Cox and Nick Freand Jones about their experiences working on this influential series.
