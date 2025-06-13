Lord Bonkers' Diary: We feed them sausages and plum bread

I don't know how long they are put up at the Bonkers Arms, but I do know that the Stilton mines are always looking for new recruits.
Friday
Sister Sid drops in from the Convent of Our Lady of the Ballot Boxes to lobby me about American tariffs on the Heard and McDonald Islands, where he has relatives. Cook provides us with an excellent fish lunch and is quite unperturbed by Sid’s requesting his be served raw. “It’s just like that Japanese stooshie you hear so much about,” she observes.
Later we take a turn by the shore of Rutland Water and watch the small boats come in – ever since Reform took over Lincolnshire, refugees from that county have been landing here. Once ashore, they report themselves to Constable McNally in the village and ask for political asylum, whereupon we put them up at the Bonkers Arms and feed them sausages and plum bread.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West 1906-10.
