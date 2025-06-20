Friday, June 20, 2025

“Historically, no one lived past age 35”: The myth that won't die


Thanks to Dr Jenn Dowd for spelling it out so clearly:

I’ve heard *so* many versions of this claim over the years, including recently from a prominent menopause doctor/influencer (implying that menopause is not “natural” because no one lived long enough to go through it). Every time someone states this “fact,” a demographer loses a piece of their soul.

What’s the truth?

When life expectancy was in the 30s, you were more likely to die in your 70s than in your 30s.

Why?

  • Life expectancy is an average
  • Mortality under age 5 was extremely high historically
  • If you survived to age 5 your chances of living to old age were decent.

I’m sure if you think about this for a minute it this will be obvious. But a picture is worth a thousand words...

Go to the full post for graphs that make the truth clear.

Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)