“Historically, no one lived past age 35”: The myth that won't die

Thanks to Dr Jenn Dowd for spelling it out so clearly:
I’ve heard *so* many versions of this claim over the years, including recently from a prominent menopause doctor/influencer (implying that menopause is not “natural” because no one lived long enough to go through it). Every time someone states this “fact,” a demographer loses a piece of their soul.
What’s the truth?
When life expectancy was in the 30s, you were more likely to die in your 70s than in your 30s.
Why?
- Life expectancy is an average
- Mortality under age 5 was extremely high historically
- If you survived to age 5 your chances of living to old age were decent.
I’m sure if you think about this for a minute it this will be obvious. But a picture is worth a thousand words...
Go to the full post for graphs that make the truth clear.
No comments:
Post a Comment