BBC Radio Leicester finds The Lost Gardens of Stonton Wyville

Stonton Wyville is a Leicestershire village so obscure that I don't have my own photographs of it, though I do remember having tea at Mill Farm there in the 1990s.
But BBC Radio Leicester has been there - click on the link to hear this short feature:
Stonton Wyville is officially recognised as a ‘shrunken medieval village’, as in the past it certainly must have been much larger.
Today, Stonton Wyville parish includes a church, a manor house, a rectory and a farm.
But if you know where to look, there are still the remnants of a banqueting house with its own moat and even its own extensive pleasure gardens.
BBC Leicester’s Ben Jackson went for a look around with historian Peter Liddle.
Oh, and the Time Team once found an Anglo-Saxon settlement near the village.
