The meaninglessness of 'progressive' in politics

"Progressive." What does it mean? The only discernible meaning is "not conservative" or "not reactionary"... negative definitions. The "p" word is a lazy word, so give it up. It will force you to say what you really mean. We need real politics not empty slogans.
It doesn't even mean that now.
The Guardian tells us that Downing Street is exploring options for ‘progressive’ UK digital IDs contained in a paper from the think-tank Labour Together:
The paper has been handed to the No 10 policy unit to flesh out proposals for a BritCard, which would be a mandatory digital credential that Labour Together claims could help avoid another Windrush scandal.
But it said it would also help reduce vast numbers of visa overstayers, saying half of those whose asylum claims were turned down over the past 14 years were likely still to be in the UK.
Conservatives will love this, convinced as they are that immigration statistics are a huge underestimate of the reality.
And how will the government avoid another Windrush scandal when it starts issuing the cards? What that scandal showed is that many British citizens lack the documentation to prove their status to the satisfaction of government.
