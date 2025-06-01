Lord Bonkers 30 years ago: The Book of Revelation and Earl Russell (but not his Big Band)

So here's an entry from Liberator 229 (June 1995):
Sunday
To St Asquith's, where the Reverend Hughes is in particularly good form. His text is taken from the Book of Revelation (3: 15-16): "I know thy works, that thou art neither cold nor hot: I would thou wert cold or hot. So then because thou art lukewarm, and neither cold nor hot, I will spue thee out of my mouth." I feel that has a great deal to say to all of is in the "Liberal Democrats".
My guest as lunch afterwards is Earl Russell, and the pleasure of his company is only enhanced by his tact in not bringing his Big Band with him. I am no great lover of their music - it fails to "turn my bird", as Meadowcroft would put it - and they do tend to eat rather a lot.
Our conversation ranges widely, and, as ever, my companion proves sound on every point. In a sensibly ordered country this man would be prime minister.
This Liberator also contains my review of Julian Critchley's memoirs A Bag of Boiled Sweets. Two years later I found myself staying at a hotel in Devon run by the granddaughter of Critchley's prep school headmaster, who was mentioned in the book.
She told me she played in goal for the school football team. When another school complained about this, the rest of her team all said they would refuse to play without her.
