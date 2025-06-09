Lord Bonkers' Diary: From the pubs of Oswestry to the crumbling walls of Ludlow

Today he's all about celebrating Liberal Democrat victories, Tizer and the Notswolds.
Monday
The dozy spires of Oxfordshire and the plashy fens of Cambridgeshire are ours. We hold Shropshire from the pubs of Oswestry to the crumbling walls of Ludlow; from the lead mines of Snailbeach to the cliff railway at Bridgnorth. Half a dozen other councils will see Liberal Democrat control after one fashion or another.
I played my part in the triumphs of May Day by dispatching parties of Well-Behaved Orphans to deliver in a number of crucial marginal wards. I am pleased this morning when Matron reports that almost all have returned; I suspect it was my promise of ad lib. Tizer at this evening’s post-election party.
For myself, I shall spend the next few days not taking calls from Freddie or Fiona and enjoying the beauty of Rutland and the Welland Valley. Did you know people are now calling this part of the world “the Notswolds”? The idea being that we have all the beauty of the Cotswolds without the concomitant prices. My only hope is that we don’t attract The Wrong Sort.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
