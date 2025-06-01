Strange tales from the Bewdley plotlands

"Bewdley is, perhaps, the crown jewel of the plotlands movement - it’s one of the biggest UK sites, home to roughly 163 households," writes Samuel McIlhagga for The Dispatch:
After days of research, a trip to rural Worcestershire and lots of unanswered emails, I’d uncovered a saga involving dead horses, a legal case no one will - or can - talk about, and a landlord allegedly disrupting the water supply to push tenants out - a potentially criminal offence. Clearly, trouble was afoot.
I visited the Bewdley plotlands myself back in 2010, inspired by one of Jonathan Meades's television programmes, and these are some of the photographs I took that day.
If you want to know more about the plotlands movement, you can listed to a recent Uncanny Landscapes podcast on it.
No comments:
Post a Comment