"Join the Lib Dems, stop moaning on Facebook and get involved": Leigh Frost did and now he's leader of Cornwall Council

"I was a big Remainer and still am. I believe that we had a lot of benefits from being members of the European Union. A vote to leave the European Union basically gave you less rights and I didn’t like the fact my children would grow up with less rights than I had.
"I became one of those ranty people on Facebook about why Brexit was a bad idea. Dan Rogerson [former Lib Dem MP for North Cornwall] sent me a message telling me I should join the Lib Dems, stop moaning on Facebook and get involved." Mr Rogerson, a newly elected councillor, is now a member of Cllr Frost’s Cabinet.
And now Leigh Frost is the Liberal Democrat leader of Cornwall, where we have formed a minority administration with the Independents. He talked to the Falmouth Packet ("in his treasured Bodmin") about his ambitions for the council:
"We need more affordable homes. The Government has set its target, which we all know is a bit of a fantasy in reality, but we’ve got to try and deliver the best we can. We need a mix of sizes. One of the biggest issues is we do not build enough one and two beds, so there’s nowhere for people to downsize to.
"There’s a whole range of housing stock that could be unlocked just by building more smaller properties. It’s not just about developing more, it’s about being smarter about how we produce the best from our existing stock."
He also pointed to the huge challenge that children's services are for all councils and his ambitions to use the council's powers to improve the dentistry service in the county.
No comments:
Post a Comment