London’s Bohemia: A walking tour of fantastic Fitzrovia

Another great video from John Rogers. Here's his blurb on YouTube:
A stroll around historic Fitzrovia in Central London - the area bounded by Tottenham Court Road, Oxford Street, Great Portland Street and Euston Road. We visit the pubs which were a magnet for writers, poets and artists including George Orwell, Dylan Thomas, and Augustus John.
The landlord of the Fitzroy Tavern was one of the people who is said to have coined the term Fitzrovia in the late-1930s along with Tom Driberg. We also see The Newman Arms which George Orwell used as the setting for the Proles pub in his novel 1984. Percy Street was another location in 1984. The Wheatsheaf pub in Rathbone Place was another of Orwell's favourite Fitzrovia pubs. Around the corner is the Bricklayers Arms.
From Charlotte Street we pass through Newman Passage into Newman Street where some of London's most notable sculptors worked in the 18th Century. We visit the Fitzrovia Chapel, the address where Charles Dickens lived in Cleveland Street, the King & Queen pub where Bob Dylan played, the BT Tower and Fitzroy Square.
The final location in this Fitzrovia walking tour is the possible location of The Midnight Bell pub from Patrick Hamilton's novel published in 1929.
John blogs at The Lost Byway
