The Joy of Six 1370

"A massive amount of money, intended for buying land which was to be free to access for anyone in the country, and creating youth hostels to help them do this, was now predominantly being used to prop up the aristocracy and their minority culture. What’s more, in passing the houses to the National Trust, this money also often funded a situation in which the family were able to stay in part of the house." Susannah Walker uncovers the scandal of the National Land Fund.
Robyn Vinter reports on new research highlighting how transport funding is concentrated on London: "The East Midlands fared even worse, with an average of £355 per person spent - less than a third of that received by London."
Jonas Opoku-Forson on the disappearance of male teachers.
"As with the fictional New Jersey crime organisation [The Sopranos], Oasis were a conspiratorial and macho family firm in which illicit thrills struggled to mask a long and slow decline that nobody knew how to reverse." Fergal Kinney says what the glut of new Oasis books are leaving unsaid.
Nick Schager praises Night and the City (1950), an authentic film noir that was shot in London and features Herbert Lom, Googie Withers and Francis L. Sullivan in its cast.
