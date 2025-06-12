Lord Bonkers' Diary: Rescuing fallen women or scourging himself

Thursday
Those bad hats who chopped down the tree at Sycamore Gap are, by all accounts, in for a stiff sentence without the option. I am reminded of the tales told me by colleagues who had been in the House in Mr Gladstone’s day. When the Grand Old Man wasn’t rescuing fallen women or scourging himself, he was to be found felling trees.
The problem was that he didn’t confine himself to the woods at Hawarden, but would often attack random trees on his way to speaking engagements. The result was that there were few Liberal MPs of his era who hadn’t at one time or another had to sweet talk the local rozzers to secure his release from custody and stump up for tickets for the next police ball.
Earlier this week...
No comments:
Post a Comment