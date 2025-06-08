The Joy of Six 1369

Amanda Morcotte argues that the bust up between Trump and Musk was always going to happen: "This conflict was brewing for reasons that run deeper than Musk and Trump's competing egos or Silicon Valley's dependency on government funding, which their leaders disparage. The atheistic world of pseudo-intellectualism that Musk and his minions come from was always going to have friction with the Christian nationalists who actually run the MAGA-ified Republican Party."
Sophia Alexandra Hall on the profound impact of the Welsh government's basic income pilot for care leavers.
Your brain does not process information, retrieve knowledge or store memories. Your brain is not a computer. Listen to Robert Epstein.
"We take these walks through nature, I think, on some deep level, to remind ourselves that the majority of our lives are illusions. That nothing is permanent and eventually the march of nature will stomp right through our assured lies that we are someone separate from it; somehow protected." DaN McKee stares nature in the face.
In 1984 the cult author Derek Marlowe was interviewed by Paul Gallagher: "I didn’t like writing the screenplay of Dandy in Aspic, it was always going to be a failure to me to write the screenplay. It would have been much easier if some other writer had come along to the book and taken it away and torn it apart and told their version of my novel as a movie. Me doing it myself, at that time, I was terribly scared and in awe of people like Anthony Mann and Laurence Harvey and Mia Farrow."
