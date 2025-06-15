Lord Bonkers' Diary: “Oh Mr Meadowcroft, you’re so sweet!”

Fiona's “Oh Mr Meadowcroft, you’re so sweet!” was inspired by a half-remembered Posy Simmonds strip about the manners of the weekending classes. And with it, we finish another week in the company of Rutland's most celebrated fictional peer.
Sunday
As the Revd Hughes Went On A Bit at St Asquith’s, I have called in at the Bonkers Arms for a restorer before lunch. To my horror, I encounter Freddie and Fiona at the bar. “We’ve just exchanged contracts on a weekend cottage here,” they announce. “We love your Notswolds”.
Worse than that, Meadowcroft is playing up to them shamelessly, singing folk songs of his own invention and retailing country lore that I for one have never heard before. “If polling day falls when the wheat be green, then turnout will exceed the mean” is just one example.
“Oh Mr Meadowcroft, you’re so sweet!” exclaims Fiona, kissing his beaming, rubicund face. Feeling suddenly unwell, I make my excuses and leave.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West 1906-10.
