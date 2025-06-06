The Joy of Six 1368

Chris Taylor pulls no punches on the crisis at De Montfort University: "At the heart of the DMU crisis is an executive clique led by the VC, with enormous power and infused with a business ethos of detachment. They live different lives, speak a different language and have different priorities from the people they manage. For them, the profit imperative comes above any duty to people or place and justifies them taking money from Leicester to speculate in richer cities."
Judging by this interview with Philip Win, the redevelopment of Nottingham's Broad Marsh is going to be less innovative than many hoped.
Dinah Birch on the very uncosy crime novelist P.D. James: "She once told me, disconcertingly, that her experience in the Home Office had persuaded her that murders are more common than people think, and that with level-headed planning they could remain undetected with relative ease."
"Despite its imposing beauty, the space was purposefully designed to look like a larger chapel than it actually is through the trickery of decoration. Its decoration is beautiful though and in the words of Oscar Wilde, this chapel is 'the most delightful private chapel in London'." Voyager of History visits the chapel at Great Ormond Street Hospital.
No comments:
Post a Comment