Friday, June 06, 2025

The Joy of Six 1368

Green redevelopment at Nottingham Broad Marsh
"The answer was a two-pronged attack. The first was a wholesale culture war against 'social justice', which presented BLM, climate, feminist and migrant rights activists as a fifth column determined to bring the country to a halt. The second was passing new and draconian legislation to tackle this so-called left-wing 'threat'." Open Democracy researches the tactics used by the last Conservative government to ban protest.

Mic Wright looks at the way the 'no English food on my holiday' woman was stitched up by the local and national press.

Chris Taylor pulls no punches on the crisis at De Montfort University: "At the heart of the DMU crisis is an executive clique led by the VC, with enormous power and infused with a business ethos of detachment. They live different lives, speak a different language and have different priorities from the people they manage. For them, the profit imperative comes above any duty to people or place and justifies them taking money from Leicester to speculate in richer cities."

Judging by this interview with Philip Win, the redevelopment of Nottingham's Broad Marsh is going to be less innovative than many hoped.

Dinah Birch on the very uncosy crime novelist P.D. James: "She once told me, disconcertingly, that her experience in the Home Office had persuaded her that murders are more common than people think, and that with level-headed planning they could remain undetected with relative ease."

"Despite its imposing beauty, the space was purposefully designed to look like a larger chapel than it actually is through the trickery of decoration. Its decoration is beautiful though and in the words of Oscar Wilde, this chapel is 'the most delightful private chapel in London'." Voyager of History visits the chapel at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)