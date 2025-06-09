The abandoned church of St John the Baptist, Colwick, next to Nottingham Racecourse

We're used to Trekking Exploration searching for abandoned railway lines, but this time he searches for an abandoned church next door to Nottingham Racecourse in Colwick Park.
As the YouTube blurb explains:
The listed grade II church dedicated to St John the Baptist now stands in ruins near Colwick Hall. It was built by Sir John Byron in the 16th century incorporating 14th and 15th century sections from an earlier church. In the mid-17th century the church was repaired and a chancel and steeple built by Sir John Musters. Later in the century, the tower and chancel were rebuilt. Towards the end of the 19th century, a vestry and an organ chamber were added.
By the early years of the twentieth century, the church was in a poor state. Although repairs were continually made, the condition of the church deteriorated. In 1936 it was finally closed as being unsafe. A new Church of St John the Baptist was built in Colwick in 1950.
