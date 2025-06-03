New twist in the saga of Reform UK and the postponed Higham Ferrers election

You may recall that Reform UK nominated four candidates for the postponed election in the two-member Higham Ferrers ward of North Northamptonshire Council.
You may also recall that one of them withdrew and that one of the remaining three has moved to China.
Now, reports the Northamptonshire Telegraph, there are questions about the eligibility of another Reform candidate:
One candidate now standing for Reform – Elisa Perna – previously stood in the Oundle ward during May’s council elections.
But now doubt has been cast over whether this is actually allowed.
Different legal interpretations came to light when the Liberal Democrats sought advice from The Electoral Commission – the independent body which oversees elections in the UK – on whether a candidate who had already stood on May 1 could stand in the election on Thursday, June 12.
They were told: “A person cannot stand in more than one ward in the same council at the same ordinary election.
“Therefore, you cannot nominate someone who was already nominated in another North Northamptonshire ward for the May 1 elections.”
So the returning officer in North Northamptonshire has taken a different view from the Electoral Commission. Behind its paywall, the NN Journal suggests this could lead to an election petition to the High Court.
Me? I've got plenty of photos of Higham Ferrers, so keep the twists coming.
(Do you do requests? I want to see some more of the Bede House.)ReplyDelete