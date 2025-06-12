Moderate Tory MPs are talking to Lib Dems MPs about joining us

Some Conservative MPs could be tempted to defect to the Liberal Democrats over their leadership's opposition to the European Convention on Human Rights, says a story on Politics Home this morning:
Several Lib Dem figures told PoliticsHome that there have been informal discussions with Tory MPs on the 'left' of their party who are uneasy with shifting further to the right to combat the threat of Nigel Farage's Reform UK.
One Lib Dem MP involved in talks said: “Doors are not being slammed in our faces."
Another told PoliticsHome they have spoken to at least two Conservative MPs who are also unhappy about the party’s stance on net zero, claiming that they are "looking" at the Lib Dems as a potential new "home".
There are no Conservative sources quoted, so I suspect this is a case of Lib Dem MPs love-bombing their Conservative neighbours. Or to put it another way:
PoliticsHome understands Lib Dems are targeting constituency neighbours with whom they have already formed relationships.
The silence of liberal Conservatives as their party is taken over by far-right Nationalists has been deafening. It may be that they have concluded that their party is beyond saving.
To give them encouragement here's a guest post on this blog by Harborough's own Buddy Anderson: Many liberal Conservatives are becoming conservative Liberals.
No comments:
Post a Comment