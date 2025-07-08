The was a BlueSky meme the other day asking you to post a song from the year you turned 12. I chose this one – Ian Hunter sings David Bowie.
Early on in it comes the lyric:
"And Wendy's stealing clothes from Marks and Sparks."
When I was young, Marks and Sparks was both an affectionate nickname for Marks & Spencer and the abbreviation that everyone used. Today, everyone follows the company's own branding and calls them M&S.
I wondered when the change took place. The earliest use of Marks and Sparks I could find in the British Newspaper Archive is more recent than I expected: it dates from 1957.
Marks & Spencer dropped St Michael from its clothing labels in favour of M&S in 2000, and my feeling is that M&S was being pushed for some time before that.
I do remember using "Marks and Sparks" when I worked at Golden Wonder, which dates it to 1988 at the latest, and it had a retro feel to me even then.
No comments:
Post a Comment