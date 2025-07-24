Leicester Line of the Grand Union to close because of the drought

The Leicester Line of the Grand Union Canal – from Watford in Northamptonshire to Leicester – will be closed next week to conserve water, reports HFM News. This length includes the famous Foxton Locks near Market Harborough.
The Canal and River Trust has taken the decision because the reservoirs that feed the canal, including Saddington Reservoir, are unusually low because of the drought.
While drought will always be a problem for the canals, I get the impression that a backlog of maintenance, caused by the trust's financial position, was already leading to more closures than in a usual summer.
Anyway, you can see Foxton Locks above and Saddington Reservoir below.
One piece of good news for the canals is that the Welsh government has earmarked £5m to upgrade an emergency pumping station and keep the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal in water.
The canal's future was threatened by new laws that limit how much water it can take from the River Usk, though it's not clear from the Nation Cymru report that a long-term solution to the problem has been found.
No comments:
Post a Comment