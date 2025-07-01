Space scientist to fight Rutland by-election for Lib Dems

Dr Jonathan Nicholls, who is Reader in Planetary Auroras1 at the University of Leicester, is the Liberal Democrat candidate in a Rutland Council by-election.
The vacancy in the two-member Barleythorpe Ward has arisen because a Green Party councillor has stood down because of family commitments. The Greens are not fielding a candidate in the contest, which takes place on 24 July.
Dr Nicholls told Lincs Online:
"After decades of underinvestment and complacency from the Conservatives, both locally and nationally, we’re left paying some of the highest council tax bills in the country, while services are cut and facilities – like our much-loved leisure centre, where I was a member – are forced to close. Many of us hoped that a Labour government might finally deliver the support we need, but things have only got worse.
"That’s why I’m standing for election – to give our community, and our county, the strong local voice we need fighting for us."
Rutland is run by a Liberal Democrat minority administration.
Meanwhile, there is a Harborough DC by-election on 17 July in Logan Ward here in Market Harborough. If you can help in either contest, please email Stuart Bray at East Midlands Lib Dems.
Notes
- I don't usually capitalise job titles on this blog, but this one really deserves it.
